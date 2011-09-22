NEW YORK, Sept 22 The New York Stock Exchange and NYSE Amex Cash Markets invoked Rule 48 on Thursday as a grim outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve and downbeat data on private sector business activity in Europe and China stoked fears the global economy could sink back into recession.

Rule 48 is invoked to speed up and smooth trading at the market open when exceptionally high volatility is expected. For details, see [ID:nN1E785143]

S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 29.1 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 slid 268 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 dropped 51.5 points. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)