NEW YORK Oct 1 The Russell 2000 index was down 1.1 percent on Wednesday and was off more than 10 percent from its intraday high for the year.

If it closes below 1,087.78, the index would enter into a correction, defined as a 10 percent drop from its most recent high on a closing basis.

The Russell 2000 closed at 1,208.65 in early March, which is its all-time closing high. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)