DUBAI, June 7 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and Egypt edged down in early trade on Sunday, in line with the rest of the Middle East, after oil prices fell on the week and fighting in Yemen intensified.

Despite a rally on Friday, Brent crude fell 3.6 percent last week as OPEC left its output unchanged.

Yemen's dominant Houthi group and its allies fired a Scud ballistic missile into Saudi Arabia which the kingdom said it shot down on Saturday, in a major escalation of two months of war. Fighting also intensified along the border between the two countries.

Retail investors in the Gulf, and especially in Saudi Arabia, have reacted negatively to the conflict and the latest developments could further weigh sentiment.

The main Saudi index slipped 0.3 percent as most blue chips fell and petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries edged down 0.2 percent.

The Riyadh benchmark has been moving in a narrow range for nearly two months and last week's trading volume was the lowest this year, indicating that the bourse is slipping into a summer lull.

Egypt's bourse fell 0.8 percent after negative balance of payments data.

The country's current account deficit registered $4.1 billion in the three months to March versus a surplus of $322.9 million in the same period a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations.

Some investors may also be selling stocks to free up cash for the Emaar Misr flotation this month. The subsidiary of Dubai's Emaar Properties aims to raise up to 2.55 billion pounds ($334 million) in the largest initial public offer on the Cairo exchange since 2007. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely)