DUBAI, June 8 Saudi Arabia's stock market
slipped in early trade on Monday after oil prices fell on weak
Chinese imports, while Egypt's bourse was slightly positive.
Oil prices fell on Monday after China's fuel imports dropped
sharply and as markets digested an OPEC decision to keep its
production target unchanged, a move analysts said would keep the
market oversupplied for the rest of the year.
China, the world's biggest net oil importer, bought nearly a
quarter less crude in May than it did in the previous month,
official data showed. China's imports of oil products also fell
by more than 6 percent while oil product exports fell 10
percent.
The main Saudi index edged down 0.4 percent and
petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries fell 0.7
percent.
Makkah Construction And Development Co fell 1.6
percent after posting a 10.2 percent decrease in quarterly
profit in year-on-year terms. The company follows the Islamic
calendar and its reporting periods are different from those of
most other listed firms.
Egypt's market inched up 0.1 percent as heavyweight
Commercial International Bank added 1.0 percent.
Arabian Cement jumped 4.1 percent ahead of the June 10 dividend
record date.
Bot most other stocks were negative and steelmaker Ezz Steel
, which is suffering from power shortages due to
rationing introduced by the government, was the biggest loser,
tumbling 4.2 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov)