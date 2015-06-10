DUBAI, June 10 Saudi Arabia's stock market rose
in early trade on Wednesday after oil prices firmed and index
compiler MSCI took a step -- although not as decisive as some
had hoped -- towards including the kingdom in its widely used
emerging markets benchmark.
Egypt's bourse also rose after MSCI indicated it had no
plans to downgrade the country.
The main Saudi index climbed 0.6 percent as most
stocks rose. Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC), the
largest petrochemicals company in the kingdom, gained 1.0
percent. SABIC's earnings are sensitive to oil prices.
MSCI said late on Tuesday it would seek feedback from
investors on the accessibility of Saudi Arabia's equity market
following its opening on June 1 and gather information before
considering whether to add the Saudi index to the review list
for potential inclusion in its emerging markets index.
Although some investors may have hoped that Saudi Arabia
would be put on the review list, enabling it to join the index
as soon as in 2017, regulators in Riyadh have indicated
repeatedly they were in no rush to attract foreign money and
wanted slow, gradual inflows.
The index compiler also did not mention Egypt as a candidate
for review, which was a relief to investors who had feared it
may be downgraded from emerging market status, being represented
by just three stocks since the exclusion of Telecom Egypt
last month.
The Cairo index rose 1.0 percent and Commercial
International Bank, which was the main support, gained just as
much. The lender said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy
Citigroup's consumer banking business in Egypt.
