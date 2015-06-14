DUBAI, June 14 Saudi Arabia's bourse edged up in early trade on Sunday ahead of its opening to direct foreign investment, while Egypt slipped.

The main Saudi stock index climbed 0.3 percent, buoyed by some of the blue chips which are most likely to be targeted by foreign investors.

Foodmaker Savola Group rose 0.8 percent, petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries added 0.6 percent and miner Ma'aden was up 1.1 percent.

Qualified foreign investors with licences from the kingdom's Capital Market Authority will be able to buy local stocks from Monday, after being limited to indirect channels such as swaps for years.

The CMA has yet to announce the award of any licences, and it is not clear when the agency will grant the first batch. Trading activity in general is likely to decline during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which will start around June 18. But local investors appear to be expecting some fund inflows.

Egypt's bourse gave up early gains and slipped 0.3 percent. Global Telecom fell 1.5 percent after posting on Thursday a first quarter net loss of $82 million versus a net profit of $39 million in the same period last year, confirming earlier unaudited figures.

Ezz Steel was down 0.8 percent. NBK Capital on Sunday cited local media reports about disruptions caused by gas and foreign currency shortages this year. The brokerage said it expected capacity usage at Ezz Steel's direct reduced iron plant to fall further in the summer because of lower gas availability. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)