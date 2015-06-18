DUBAI, June 18 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and Egypt barely moved in early trade on Thursday, the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which usually causes a slowdown in trading activity.

The main Saudi index hovered near the previous day's close with a roughly equal split between losers and gainers. Fresh stock exchange data showed qualified foreign institutions, which this week were allowed to start buying local stocks directly, made no significant investments on Wednesday.

Only one institution, HSBC, has so far publicly announced that it obtained a licence to invest directly from the kingdom's Capital Market Authority. The regulator itself has not announced any licence awards, but Saudi Arabian newspaper Okaz quoted a CMA official as saying on Wednesday that it would start publishing regular reports on approvals of applications "soon".

Egypt's index was also flat. Retail investors in Cairo may focus in the next few days on the public offer of Emaar Misr, a local subsidiary of Dubai developer Emaar Properties.

Emaar Misr has completed the institutional part of the offer and priced it at 3.8 Egyptian pounds per share, close to the middle of the indicative 3.50-4.25 pound range announced this month, the parent firm said on Thursday. The retail part of the offer will run until June 25 and the stock will list around July 2. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Dominic Evans)