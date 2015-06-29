DUBAI, June 29 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and
Egypt fell in early trade on Monday, joining a global market
slide triggered by the Greek debt crisis.
Saudi Arabia does not depend on foreign investment and its
government has huge fiscal reserves, so it is better insulated
from any euro zone crisis than many emerging markets. But a
crisis could pull down global oil prices, which might hurt Saudi
petrochemical firms in particular.
Both the Saudi stock index and petrochemical giant
Saudi Basic Industries dropped 1.2 percent. The mining
company Ma'aden tumbled 4.3 percent.
However, Saudi Ground Services, which listed last
Thursday, jumped 9.9 percent to 66.50 riyals after SICO started
the stock with a buy rating and a target price of 74 riyals.
Egypt's market slid 1.2 percent; a fresh economic
slump in Europe could hurt a key export market and deprive it of
tourism revenue. Global Telecom dropped 2.7 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Larry King)