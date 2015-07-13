DUBAI, July 13 Saudi Arabia's stock market was
little changed in early trade on Monday, with a looming Iran
nuclear deal offsetting positive news from Greece, while Egypt's
bourse edged lower.
European Council President Donald Tusk announced on Monday
that after months of tortuous negotiations marathon overnight
talks had achieved a third bailout for Greece.
However, oil prices tumbled as investors expected world
powers to finalise an agreement with Iran on its nuclear
programme, which would add to the global crude oil supply glut
when sanctions on Tehran are lifted.
The main Saudi index hovered near the previous day's
close, with stocks split equally between losers and gainers.
Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co (SAFCO) dropped 2.6 percent
on the removal of the semi-annual dividend.
The Egyptian index fell 0.6 percent, with most
stocks in the red after a drop in trading volume in the previous
session indicated that the market's rally was faltering.
The Cairo benchmark had risen in the two previous sessions
after sinking to a one-year low on concerns over exchange rates,
security and energy shortages.
The property sector came under particularly heavy pressure
on Monday. Heliopolis Housing tumbled 4.8 percent and
Medinet Nasr Housing lost 4.6 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
David Goodman)