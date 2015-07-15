DUBAI, July 15 Saudi Arabia's stock market edged
up slightly in early trade on Wednesday, reacting to a mixed set
of earnings reports, while Egypt's bourse extended its recovery
after Moody's said the outlook for its banks was improving.
The main Saudi index added 0.2 percent as
petrochemicals heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries
climbed 0.7 percent and dairy firm Almarai rose 1.5
percent.
Telecommunications operator Zain Saudi surged 5.1
percent after reporting a narrowing second-quarter loss on
Wednesday. The firm lost 201 million riyals in the three months
to June 30, while analysts had forecast a loss of 259 million
riyals.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) fell
1.8 percent after it posted a 27 percent fall in second-quarter
net profit to 270 million riyals; analysts surveyed by Reuters
had forecast an average figure of 380.4 million riyals.
Saudi Electricity Co (SEC) was down 1.0 percent,
having reported a 46.1 percent drop in quarterly profit to 1.97
billion riyals. HSBC and NCB Capital had forecast 2.64 billion
riyals and 1.26 billion riyals.
Egypt's market rose 1.4 percent, extending its
recovery after a sharp decline earlier this month.
Commercial International Bank was the main support
and jumped 2.0 percent after Moody's raised its outlook for
Egypt's banking system to stable from negative.
"We expect that Egypt's banking system will benefit from
improved operating conditions, resulting in rising consumer
confidence and business investments, which in turn will support
loan growth and asset quality," Moody's said in a report.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia/Ruth
Pitchford)