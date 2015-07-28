DUBAI, July 28 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and Egypt moved little in early trade on Tuesday, stabilising after sharp declines earlier this week.

The main Saudi stock index inched up 0.1 percent after dropping 2.4 percent in the previous session in response to oil's weakness.

Banking blue chips, such as Al Rajhi, up 1.0 percent, and Samba Financial Group, which added 0.7 percent, were the main supports for the benchmark.

But Middle East Paper Co tumbled 5.1 percent after it posted a 58 percent drop in second-quarter profit. PetroRabigh dropped 2.3 percent as its shares no longer carried a dividend.

Egypt's index edged up 0.2 percent after dropping 2.5 percent in the two previous sessions.

Most stocks were positive and property developer Talaat Moustafa Group, up 1.7 percent, was the main support. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)