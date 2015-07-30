DUBAI, July 30 Saudi Arabia's stock index moved
little on Thursday while Egypt's bourse edged up after the
country completed the expansion of the Suez Canal, a key source
of revenue.
The main Saudi index was nearly flat as heavyweights
Jabal Omar and Saudi Telecom (STC) moved in
opposite directions.
Jabal Omar, a property developer focused on the Muslim holy
city of Mecca, jumped 3.0 percent after announcing it had been
awarded a 1.56 billion riyal ($415 million) construction
contract for one of its projects.
STC, the Gulf's biggest telecommunications operator by
market value, tumbled 5.6 percent after it posted an 8.7 percent
fall in second-quarter profit which it blamed rising costs.
The firm made a net profit of 2.56 billion riyals in the
quarter. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast 2.94
billion riyals.
Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries edged
up 0.2 percent in line with oil prices, which ended a long
streak of losses on Wednesday and extended gains on Thursday.
Egypt's stock index rose 0.6 percent after the
country's army finished building the New Suez Canal, a project
that Cairo sees as a major chance to stimulate an economy
suffering double-digit unemployment.
El Sewedy Electric, which this week said its
subsidiary Iskraemeco Slovenia had won a contract to deliver 1.6
million smart electricity meters worth 160 million euros ($176
million), was one of the top gainers, jumping 3.3 percent.
Egypt's largest private sector bank, Commercial
International Bank, edged up 0.6 percent after
announcing a 23 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, which
was broadly line with analysts' estimates.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)