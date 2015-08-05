DUBAI Aug 5 Saudi Arabia's stock market rose in
early trade on Wednesday as Brent oil held above $50 a barrel,
while Egypt's bourse extended gains ahead of the inauguration of
the New Suez Canal.
The main Saudi index edged up 0.4 percent with most
stocks positive. Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries
, which had tumbled this week tracking oil's drop, rose
0.5 percent.
Other beaten-down petrochemicals stocks also rose. Saudi
International Petrochemical Co, which had fallen 8
percent this week, climbed 1.6 percent.
Even telecommunications operator Etihad Etisalat (Mobily)
, which had plunged over 10 percent after revising
earnings for more than two years and posting a second-quarter
loss, turned around and edged up 0.4 percent.
Egypt's market rose 0.2 percent, with Juhayna Food
Industries the main support, jumping 2.8 percent. The
firm said a travel ban imposed on its chairman Safwan Thabet in
a crackdown on Mubarak-era business tycoons had been lifted.
The Cairo government has declared Aug. 6 a public holiday to
inaugurate the New Suez Canal, which it hopes will boost state
revenues by allowing more ships to pass through the shortest
route between Europe and Asia.
London-based Capital Economics said in a report the new
channel "could in theory bring major economic benefits to the
Egyptian economy. However, the government's projections appear
to be based on implausibly optimistic assumptions about world
trade and we think the actual benefits are likely to be smaller
than the authorities seem to be hoping for."
Capital Economics calculated that assuming 5 percent annual
growth in global trade volumes over the medium term, the project
could increase Suez Canal revenues by roughly 1 percent of gross
domestic product and boost Egypt's GDP growth by 0.2 percentage
points.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
Mark Potter)