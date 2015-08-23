DUBAI Aug 23 Saudi Arabia's stock market
plunged again in early trade on Sunday in response to a fresh
slide of oil prices and the decision by credit rating agency
Fitch to cut its outlook for the kingdom. Egypt's bourse also
fell sharply.
The main Saudi stock index was down 5.2 percent at
7,594 points after 20 minutes of trade, nearing major technical
support at the December low of 7,226 points. This brought its
losses so far this month to 16 percent.
Selling was indiscriminate, with petrochemical producer
Saudi Basic Industries Corp losing 5.6 percent, miner
Ma'aden down 6.4 percent and Alinma Bank
sinking 4.8 percent.
Fitch lowered its outlook for Saudi Arabia's foreign and
local currency issuer default ratings to "negative" on Friday
from "stable", citing cheaper oil, while affirming the ratings
at 'AA'. Standard & Poor's cut Saudi Arabia's credit outlook to
negative in February; the third major rating agency, Moody's,
has not yet taken such action.
Egypt's stock index dropped 4.0 percent as stocks
were sold across the board. Although Egypt's economy should
benefit from low oil prices, it receives aid and investment from
the Gulf, while the turmoil in global equity markets has also
hit investor confidence in Cairo.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by David French)