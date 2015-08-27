DUBAI Aug 27 Saudi Arabia's stock market rose
sharply in heavy turnover during early trade on Thursday as
petrochemical shares in particular surged in response to a
rebound of global oil prices, to which petrochemical profit
margins are linked.
The main Saudi stock index jumped 4.5 percent in the
opening minutes as petrochemical blue chip Saudi Basic
Industries (SABIC) gained 5.8 percent. The
petrochemical sector index added 6.1 percent.
The rise of SABIC and other blue chips such as miner Ma'aden
, up 6.0 percent, suggested institutional investors
were back in the market after cutting positions in recent weeks
and months.
Tuesday's 7.4 percent rebound of the Saudi market, after it
had lost 23 percent in August, convinced many investors that
stocks had established a floor for at least the short term -
though not necessarily in the longer run, given the uncertainty
about oil prices.
Egypt's stock index climbed 2.9 percent in the
opening minutes of Thursday, boosted by the improved global
equities backdrop. Major real estate developer Palm Hills
Development climbed 4.1 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Matt Smith)