DUBAI Aug 31 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and
Egypt fell in early trade on Monday after oil prices dropped and
emerging market equities in Asia slipped.
The main Saudi stock index fell 1.6 percent, with
petrochemicals heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries
(SABIC) the main drag. It slid 2.2 percent, in line with the
price of oil, which affects the industry's profit margins.
Brent crude futures for October delivery have
dropped more than $1 or 2 percent on Monday as traders book
profits after last week's rally, which saw the biggest two-day
rise in six years.
Other Saudi equities sectors were also weak. Al Tayyar
Travel tumbled 4.4 percent after the firm said its
founder Nasser bin Aqeel al-Tayyar would resign as vice-chairman
and managing director from Sept. 1.
Egypt's bourse slipped 0.3 percent, tracking MSCI's
emerging markets index, which was down just as much.
But Ezz Steel surged 6.3 percent after Italian
energy major Eni announced the discovery of a potentially large
natural gas field off the Egyptian coast on Sunday.
As a major energy consumer, Ezz Steel is suffering from gas
shortages, and a boost to supply could allow it to ramp up
production, analysts say.
"We consider this development could potentially translate
into a re-rating of all the major energy-intensive companies in
the country," NBK Capital said in a note on Monday.
"Over the past two years, gas unavailability has translated
into significant lower operating rates and/or shrinking margins
across the industries, specifically fertilisers, steel and
cement."
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia, Larry
King)