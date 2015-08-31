(Updates with Egypt rising)
DUBAI Aug 31 Saudi Arabia's bourse dropped on
Monday, tracking volatile oil prices, while Egypt's stock market
jumped after energy major Eni announced a potentially huge
natural gas discovery off the country's coast.
The main Saudi stock index dropped 2.2 percent. The
petrochemical sector benchmark fell just as much.
Brent oil fell below $49 a barrel on Monday, pressured by a
supply glut and renewed concern about a hard landing for China's
economy, after its biggest two-day rally in six years last week.
Other Saudi equities sectors were also weak. Al Tayyar
Travel tumbled 7.6 percent after the firm said its
founder Nasser bin Aqeel al-Tayyar would resign as vice-chairman
and managing director from Sept. 1.
But Egypt's bourse which had initially edged down
in line with other emerging markets, erased its losses and
jumped 2.5 percent.
Ezz Steel was the top gainer, surging 9.9 percent
after Eni announced the discovery of a natural gas field off the
Egyptian coast on Sunday which it said could meet the country's
energy needs for decades.
As a major energy consumer, Ezz Steel is suffering from gas
shortages, and a boost to supply could allow it to ramp up
production, analysts say.
"We consider this development could potentially translate
into a re-rating of all the major energy-intensive companies in
the country," NBK Capital said in a note on Monday.
"Over the past two years, gas unavailability has translated
into significant lower operating rates and/or shrinking margins
across the industries, specifically fertilisers, steel and
cement."
Also, Egypt on Sunday announced it would hold a long-awaited
parliamentary election in two phases starting on Oct. 18-19, the
final step of a roadmap to formal democracy.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)