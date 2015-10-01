DUBAI Oct 1 The Saudi Arabian and Egyptian
stock markets consolidated in thin, early trade on Thursday as
investors mostly ignored firmer oil prices and global equities.
The Saudi index was virtually flat after 45 minutes
of trade. Among the few major gainers was Islamic insurer SABB
Takaful, which added a further 3.9 percent after
surging 9.4 percent on Wednesday.
Standard & Poor's said in a report this week that gross
insurance premiums in Saudi Arabia could rise nearly 25 percent
this year, mainly because of tariff increases.
The stock market was unmoved by news that Citigroup
and emerging markets-focused investment manager Ashmore Group
had obtained licences to invest directly in Saudi stocks,
bringing the number of foreign institutions licensed to do so up
to at last three.
Inflows of foreign funds into the market are expected to
remain very gradual, and local investors are worried by factors
such as the weak outlook for oil prices, uncertainty over the
level of government spending, and the conflict in Yemen.
Egypt's index was up 0.1 percent. North Africa Co
for Real Estate Investment rose 3.9 percent after
jumping 10 percent in unusually active trade on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Susan Fenton)