DUBAI, July 2 Egypt's stock market fell in early
trade on Thursday because of security worries after bloody
clashes with militants in Sinai.
Reopening after a two-day holiday, the market slid
0.5 percent to 8,333 points. It has been falling for a month,
heading for a test of technical support at its May low of 8,261
points.
The army said on Wednesday that more than 100 militants and
17 soldiers were killed after simultaneous assaults on military
checkpoints in North Sinai. Islamic State claimed responsibility
for the attacks.
This followed the assassination of Egypt's top public
prosecutor in a car bomb attack in Cairo on Monday. Although
investors have been willing to tolerate sporadic militant
violence in Egypt over the last year, some may worry that this
week's events mark an escalation.
Financial firm Qalaa Holdings and real estate firm
Palm Hills Development each slid 1.5 percent.
Telecom Egypt rose 2.0 percent after the
telecommunications minister said it was expected to acquire a
long-delayed 4G mobile licence next year.
The Saudi index edged down 0.1 percent as
petrochemical giant Saudi Basic Industries lost 0.2
percent and Saudi Ground Services pulled back 0.5
percent after soaring since its listing on Thursday.
PetroRabigh climbed 2.5 percent after saying it
would pay a cash dividend of 0.5 riyal per share for 2014. It is
the first time that PetroRabigh is paying a dividend since at
least 2010, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Takween continued to surge in unusually heavy
trade, climbing 8.1 percent to a record high of 87.00 riyals. On
Wednesday it had soared 9.2 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by John Stonestreet)