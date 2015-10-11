DUBAI Oct 11 Saudi Arabia's stock market
rebounded early on Sunday as beaten-down petrochemical shares
were bought on hopes that oil prices may have bottomed, while
merger activity in the financial sector supported Egypt.
Brent oil's strong recovery above $50 a barrel last
week made many investors more comfortable with petrochemical
stocks. Sector leader Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC)
climbed 3.8 percent to 89.75 riyals on Sunday.
Two other petchems were among the 10 most traded stocks and
their prices also surged.
Although the outlook for the petrochemical sector and global
demand remains murky, valuations are now low enough to interest
some investors. Analysts' median target price for SABIC is 106
riyals, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The Saudi stock index climbed 2.1 percent to 7,844
points in the first 45 minutes, testing technical resistance at
7,812-7,953 points, its highs in September and at the end of
August.
Among other big gainers in Saudi Arabia, oil shipper Bahri
surged 8.9 percent after its net profit for the three
months to Sept. 30 came in at 510.3 million riyals, up from
84.85 million riyals in the same period a year earlier. Albilad
Capital had forecast 300 million riyals.
Miner Ma'aden added 6.0 percent in unusually heavy
trade after saying it had started trial production at the Ad
Duwayhi gold mine; the average annual production capacity of Ad
Duwayhi was estimated at 180,000 ounces of gold. Commercial
production is to start in the first quarter of 2016.
Egypt's market stayed firm after trading volume surged to
its highest level this year on Thursday in response to news that
Orascom Telecom and Act Financial aimed to buy Beltone
for 650 million Egyptian pounds ($83 million).
The Egyptian index added 0.4 percent on Sunday
morning while Orascom Telecom climbed 1.3 percent and Beltone,
which had soared 20.8 percent on Thursday, jumped a further 9.4
percent. Financial firm EFG Hermes gained 0.7 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by David Clarke)