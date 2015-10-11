DUBAI Oct 11 Saudi Arabia's stock market rebounded early on Sunday as beaten-down petrochemical shares were bought on hopes that oil prices may have bottomed, while merger activity in the financial sector supported Egypt.

Brent oil's strong recovery above $50 a barrel last week made many investors more comfortable with petrochemical stocks. Sector leader Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) climbed 3.8 percent to 89.75 riyals on Sunday.

Two other petchems were among the 10 most traded stocks and their prices also surged.

Although the outlook for the petrochemical sector and global demand remains murky, valuations are now low enough to interest some investors. Analysts' median target price for SABIC is 106 riyals, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The Saudi stock index climbed 2.1 percent to 7,844 points in the first 45 minutes, testing technical resistance at 7,812-7,953 points, its highs in September and at the end of August.

Among other big gainers in Saudi Arabia, oil shipper Bahri surged 8.9 percent after its net profit for the three months to Sept. 30 came in at 510.3 million riyals, up from 84.85 million riyals in the same period a year earlier. Albilad Capital had forecast 300 million riyals.

Miner Ma'aden added 6.0 percent in unusually heavy trade after saying it had started trial production at the Ad Duwayhi gold mine; the average annual production capacity of Ad Duwayhi was estimated at 180,000 ounces of gold. Commercial production is to start in the first quarter of 2016.

Egypt's market stayed firm after trading volume surged to its highest level this year on Thursday in response to news that Orascom Telecom and Act Financial aimed to buy Beltone for 650 million Egyptian pounds ($83 million).

The Egyptian index added 0.4 percent on Sunday morning while Orascom Telecom climbed 1.3 percent and Beltone, which had soared 20.8 percent on Thursday, jumped a further 9.4 percent. Financial firm EFG Hermes gained 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by David Clarke)