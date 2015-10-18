DUBAI Oct 18 Saudi Arabia's stock market rose early on Sunday after top petrochemical producer Saudi Basic Industries Corp beat earnings estimates, while Egypt continued dropping on fears of more currency depreciation.

SABIC reported a 9.4 percent drop in third-quarter net profit to 5.6 billion riyals ($1.49 billion) due to slumping product sales prices, but it beats analysts' average forecast of 4.36 billion riyals because of cost-cutting.

That was enough to boost the stock by 2.9 percent, bringing its gains over the past 10 trading days to 15 percent. The Saudi stock index climbed 0.8 percent.

Sahara Petrochemical jumped 7.4 percent after it said third-quarter earnings soared 608 percent, partly because its year-earlier earnings were hit by an unplanned shutdown of a plant.

But a third firm in the sector, Saudi Kayan, sank 1.6 percent after tumbling 9.8 percent on Thursday following its announcement of a third-quarter loss.

SABB Takaful soared 9.6 percent in unusually heavy trade, rebounding after a couple days of sharp declines.

In Egypt, the market fell 0.6 percent. It had dropped 1.0 percent on Thursday after the central bank allowed the Egyptian pound to weaken to 7.83 per dollar from 7.73, the first official depreciation since July; investors think this could be the start of another period of managed depreciation.

The 10 most heavily traded stocks moved only narrowly, however, indicating the market was not in the grip of a major sell-off. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Potter)