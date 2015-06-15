DUBAI, June 15 Saudi Arabia's stock market edged up in early trade on Monday as it opened to direct foreign investment, although there was no clear sign of any new inflows of funds from abroad and trading remained dominated by local retail investors.

Blue chips identified by index compiler MSCI as potential future components of its emerging markets index were the main support for the Saudi index, which climbed 0.4 percent.

Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries rose 1.4 percent and top lender National Commercial Bank added 0.8 percent. But there was no spike in trading volumes that would indicate heavy inflows.

Although the Saudi market regulator has said foreign institutions can buy stocks directly from June 15, it has not so far announced the award of any licences permitting specific institutions to do so, and it is not clear when the first batch of licences will be granted.

Only one foreign institution, Ashmore Group, has publicly declared it has applied for a licence. John Sfakianakis, Riyadh-based Middle East Director at Ashmore, told Reuters on Sunday that Ashmore expected to receive it this month, but did not elaborate.

Previously, foreigners could only buy stocks in the $565 billion market, the largest in the Arab world, indirectly through channels such as swaps. Riyadh is opening the market as a way to expose companies to market discipline and diversify its economy beyond oil. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)