DUBAI, July 23 Saudi Arabia's stock market
barely moved in early trade on Thursday as heavyweight Saudi
Basic Industries (SABIC) fell and investors focused on
smaller stocks such as insurance companies which have already
reported their earnings.
The main Saudi index inched down 0.1 percent and
SABIC, down 0.7 percent, was the main drag. The company is
expected to report second-quarter results on Sunday, although
some of its subsidiaries have already posted their own reports.
Yanbu National Petrochemical Co and Saudi Arabia
Fertilizers Co have both reported year-on-year
declines in second-quarter earnings, although the falls were not
as big as some analysts had expected.
Electrical Industries Co fell 2.8 percent
following a 55 percent drop in second-quarter profit.
The top gainer on Thursday was insurance company Buruj
, which surged 6.9 percent after posting a profit
before zakat of 14.4 million riyals ($3.8 million) in the second
quarter compared with a loss of 0.2 million riyals a year
earlier.
Most other stocks in the sector also rose and the insurance
sector index climbed 1.2 percent.
