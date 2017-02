NEW YORK Aug 18 The S&P 500 hit session lows and the Nasdaq fell to session lows on Thursday, as selling intensified in the last hour of trading.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI tumbled 469.05 points, or 4.11 percent, to 10,941.16. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX slid 57.15 points, or 4.79 percent, to 1,136.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC lost 136.40 points, or 5.43 percent, to 2,375.08. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)