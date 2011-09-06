Sept 6 (For large-cap stocks to watch, click on ) Some small and midcap stocks to watch on Tuesday:

DENDREON CORP , $10.27, down 6 percent

The company said it ended a development and supply agreement with GlaxoSmithKline LLC on Dendreon's prostate cancer vaccine, citing delays and difficulties in achieving the commercial purpose of the deal.

SUNOCO INC , $36.63, up 1.4 percent

The company, which has been shedding assets to focus on its logistics business, plans to exit its refining business and said it will conduct a strategic review of the company.

PHARMASSET INC , $70, up 9 percent

The company said its hepatitis C drug showed positive results in a mid-stage trial to treat patients who have not been previously treated for the infection.

HARBIN ELECTRIC INC , $17.99, up 3.15 percent

The Chinese electric motor maker said the China Development Bank Corp remained committed to fund a planned CEO-led buyout.

BLYTH INC , $52.38, down 1.3 percent

The candle maker raised its full-year outlook due to strong sales and profit growth at visalus sciences. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore)