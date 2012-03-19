By Edward Krudy
| NEW YORK, March 19
NEW YORK, March 19 Small cap stocks hit an
all-time high o n Monday as optimism over the economy and ample
liquidity continued to drive a blistering run in equity markets
that has lifted smaller stocks nearly 40 percent since a closing
low last October.
The S&P SmallCap 600 index jumped over 1 percent to
466.45 points, a new life-time high after gaining nearly 38.1
percent since October 3. The move has been driven by a run of
better-than-expected U.S. economic data and the European Central
Bank's liquidity injections into financial markets.
The out performance of small stocks vis-à-vis their larger
peers has started to creep back up after waning earlier in the
year. It is not at levels that supports an unequivocally bullish
case for stocks. Small stocks tend to outperform larger stocks
on both the upside and the downside.
"The small caps have given up a lot of relative performance
but I'd be careful concluding that they are completely finished
for the year," said Robert Slyumer, an analyst at RBC Capital
Markets in New York. "I would bet that the bias up until the end
of the quarter is probably to the upside for small caps."
The S&P MidCap 400 index closed up 0.2 percent while
the S&P SmallCap 600 index closed up 0.9 percent. In
comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent.
The large cap S&P 500 climbed to within 10 percent of its
historic closing high, buoyed by Apple after the
company said it will pay a dividend and buy back stock.
In company news, Diamond Foods Inc fell 0.5 percent
to $25.22. The snack food maker, which is being probed by
regulators for improper accounting, said the Nasdaq Stock Market
extended the deadline for the company to file its first-quarter
results to June 11.
Shares of the medical device maker Kensey Nash Corp
rose to a 21-month high after it agreed to settle a
royalty-related dispute with St. Jude Medical Inc. The
stock traded up 22.8 percent to $30.20.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc shares rose 42.5 percent
to $3.82. The company said a mid-stage trial of its experimental
drug to treat retinal swelling in diabetic patients was ended
ahead of schedule based on positive interim data.
(Reporting By Edward Krudy; Editing by Andrew Hay)