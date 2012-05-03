NEW YORK May 3 Mid- and smallcap stocks fell on Thursday after names including Green Mountain Coffee Roasters missed forecasts and data reminded investors the recovery is still fragile.

Green Mountain was the largest drag to midcaps as it lost almost half of its market capitalization a day after the single-serve coffee company slashed its full-year sales outlook.

The shares tumbled 47.8 percent to $25.87, notching a loss in market cap of almost $4 billion.

Other large losers included online marketer ValueClick Inc , down 22.2 percent to $16.80 after it reported revenue below analysts' estimates and forecast weak current-quarter sales.

Health Net posted adjusted profit below expectations and cut its full-year forecast, sending its shares down 24.9 percent to $27.26.

The S&P MidCap 400 index dropped 1.7 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index lost 1.4 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.8 percent.

The number new filings for jobless aid dropped by the most in nearly a year last week, but the excitement was tempered by other data showing companies in the services sector, though still hiring, are doing it at a slower pace.

The data came a day ahead of the closely watched non-farm payrolls report for April, expected to show the U.S. economy created 170,000 jobs last month.

Dutch food and chemicals group DSM agreed to buy smallcap Kensey Nash Corp for $360 million and shares of the medical device maker jumped 32.1 percent to $38.33. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Andrew Hay)