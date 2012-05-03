NEW YORK May 3 Mid- and smallcap stocks fell on
Thursday after names including Green Mountain Coffee Roasters
missed forecasts and data reminded investors the recovery is
still fragile.
Green Mountain was the largest drag to midcaps as
it lost almost half of its market capitalization a day after the
single-serve coffee company slashed its full-year sales outlook.
The shares tumbled 47.8 percent to $25.87, notching a loss
in market cap of almost $4 billion.
Other large losers included online marketer ValueClick Inc
, down 22.2 percent to $16.80 after it reported revenue
below analysts' estimates and forecast weak current-quarter
sales.
Health Net posted adjusted profit below expectations
and cut its full-year forecast, sending its shares down 24.9
percent to $27.26.
The S&P MidCap 400 index dropped 1.7 percent while
the S&P SmallCap 600 index lost 1.4 percent. In
comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.8 percent.
The number new filings for jobless aid dropped by the most
in nearly a year last week, but the excitement was tempered by
other data showing companies in the services sector, though
still hiring, are doing it at a slower pace.
The data came a day ahead of the closely watched non-farm
payrolls report for April, expected to show the U.S. economy
created 170,000 jobs last month.
Dutch food and chemicals group DSM agreed to buy
smallcap Kensey Nash Corp for $360 million and shares
of the medical device maker jumped 32.1 percent to $38.33.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Andrew Hay)