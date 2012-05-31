NEW YORK May 31 Mid- and small cap stocks led the overall equity market lower on Thursday, although the Russell 2000 cut losses intraday as the index continued to struggle around its 200-day moving average, a level closely watched by market analysts.

Wall Street fell for its second straight day and the Russell faced its worst month since September after a slew of data pointed to a slowdown in the economy. But the market sharply cut losses after reports the IMF was discussing a loan to held struggling Spanish banks.

Small cap stocks have been among the biggest losers in the second-quarter selloff in equity markets. The Russell 2000 is down 6.4 percent this month, its biggest monthly drop since September. The S&P 500 is off 4 percent so far this month.

"We view the Russell as a better proxy of conditions in the U.S. economy than the S&P 500," said Clark Yingst chief market analyst at Joseph Gunnar.

The Russell 2000 is showing that "the U.S. economy is slowing and slowing significantly. It's only the Russell and the NYSE composite that have re-engaged at this point through yesterday their benchmark 200-day moving averages."

The Russell 2000 fell 0.4 percent to 759.19. The S&P MidCap 400 index fell 0.5 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index dropped 0.4 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.2 percent.

Graco Inc will be forced to sell off part of the finishing business it bought from Illinois Tool Works, according to a settlement announced by the Federal Trade Commission on Thursday. Graco's shares fell 4.9 percent to $48.58.

On the up side, Ciena Corp shares rose 11.9 pct to $13.29. The company posted a surprise second-quarter adjusted profit as rapid build outs of 4G networks by telecom carriers boosted demand for the company's network equipment, sending its shares up 7 percent before the bell.

Zynga Inc rose 4.1 percent to $6.11. Robert W Baird raised the social gaming company to "outperform" from "neutral," saying it will benefit from the launch of new games this summer and its expansion into mobile devices.

In M&A news, Talbots Inc, the women's apparel retailer, struggling with declining sales and high debt, will be bought by longtime suitor Sycamore Partners for $193.3 million, a price that is lower than the private equity firm's previous offers. The shares jumped 85 percent to $2.38. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Kenneth Barry)