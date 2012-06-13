NEW YORK, June 13 Mid- and smallcap stocks edged lower to the unchanged mark on Wednesday after two sessions of volatile trading as domestic data and continued uncertainty in the euro zone ahead of Greece's election gave investors little incentive to buy.

Economic data showed retail sales in the U.S. fell for the second consecutive month in May and wholesale prices saw the biggest decline in nearly three years, raising concerns about a flagging economic recovery.

The trading week has gotten off to a volatile start, showing either gains or losses of more than 1 percent in each of the prior two sessions. Developments in the euro zone have largely dictated sentiment.

The outcome of Greece's national election on Sunday could decide whether the country embarks on a destabilizing exit from the euro zone.

"It's a directionless market today," said Lawrence Creatura, portfolio manager at Federated Clover Investment Advisors in Rochester, New York. "It's not an environment where bravery has been compensated well, so in the short term, it's probably not reasonable to think investors will leap into anything."

The S&P MidCap 400 index dipped 0.5 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index lost 0.3 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 shed 0.2 percent.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co dropped 6.2 percent to $40.38 after the midcap said it would fall short of its full-year outlook as demand for its potting soil and plant seeds failed to take off during the peak gardening season in the United States.

Smallcap Casey's General Stores tumbled 12.1 percent to $52.69 after the convenience store operator reported quarterly earnings that missed Wall Street estimates on lower gasoline margins and higher operating expenses. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Andrew Hay)