By Chuck Mikolajczak
| NEW YORK, June 15
NEW YORK, June 15 Mid-cap and small-cap stocks
rose on Friday as investors pegged hopes on coordinated action
by world central banks in the event Greek elections this weekend
result in market turmoil.
Officials of the Group of 20 leading economies told Reuters
that central banks of major economies would take steps to
stabilize markets and prevent a credit squeeze, if necessary.
"The way the market is reacting it seems the market
participants aren't concerned at all about Greece, they are just
waiting for the response by policymakers," said Eric Cinnamond,
manager of the Aston River Road Independent Value Fund for River
Road Asset Management in Louisville, Kentucky.
"Short term, this market has turned into a casino that is
investing based on the crack rock the central bankers continue
to feed the market."
The S&P MidCap 400 index rose 0.8 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index gained 0.7 percent. In comparison,
the benchmark S&P 500 climbed 0.6 percent.
Despite the advance on Friday, both the mid-cap and
small-cap indexes were on track to show a decline for the week,
capping off a volatile run. Both small-caps and mid-caps saw
moves of at least one percent in both directions in four of the
five trading sessions.
Energy stocks were among the best performers after several
months of declines as a strengthening dollar sapped demand for
commodities, a run which had made them attractively valued,
Cinnamond said.
The S&P MidCap energy index rose 1.3 percent and
the S&P SmallCap energy index advanced 1.5 percent.
Midcap Wabtec Corp climbed 4 percent to $73.01 after
Longbow boosted its rating on the stock to "buy" from "neutral."
(Reporting By Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)