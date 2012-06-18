NEW YORK, June 18 Mid- and small-cap stocks rose
on Monday, but a survey of fund managers showed highly split
views about the outlook for the sector as well as a rise in
bearishness that could be an early warning signal for the stock
market next quarter.
The survey by Credit Suisse showed that although there was
an almost even split over the direction of smaller cap stocks
over the next three months, the level of bullishness has nearly
fallen back to the low seen in the second quarter of 2011.
Meanwhile, the level of bearishness has nearly risen to highs
seen in the first and second quarters of last year.
As Credit Suisse noted, those views last year were
prescient, coming ahead of heavy market losses.
"Though we continue to think that the current period of
distress in equity markets is presenting a buying opportunity,
this piece of our survey results does cast some doubt in our
minds as to whether the Russell 2000 (small-cap index) has seen
its lows for the year," wrote Credit Suisse.
The survey was based on answers from 122 small and mid cap
focused buy side and primarily long only investors on Credit
Suisse's client list.
There is plenty of scope for the bearish scenario. Trading
was volatile on Monday after election results in Greece staved
off immediate fears of Greece exiting the euro zone but did
little to clam concerns about Europe's debt crisis spreading.
On Monday the S&P MidCap 400 index gained 0.84
percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index added 0.11
percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.14
percent and the Russell 2000 index gained 0.16 percent.
Steel companies have been hit by the uncertain economic
outlook. On Monday, AK Steel Holding Corp fell 2.8
percent to $5.17. The company forecast a second-quarter profit
that fell short of analysts' expectations and said it could not
predict full-year earnings because of volatile market conditions
and a drop in steel prices.
Body Central Corp, the woman's retailer, slid
almost 50 percent to $8.22 after it cut its second-quarter
outlook as the company resorted to heavy discounting to clear
out piled-up inventory.
On the upside, Ramtron International Corp rose 9.5
percent to $2.66. The chipmaker turned down rival Cypress
Semiconductor Corp's offer to buy the company for about
$87.6 million, and said it would explore other options including
a sale.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy, Editing by G Crosse)