NEW YORK, Sept 12 While S&P small cap stocks have marched to a series of record highs in recent days, the S&P midcap index has stalled at an important technical level, a factor that is serving to temper some of the optimism in the recent stock rally.

The S&P MidCap 400 index advanced 0.3 percent to 1,005.10 on Wednesday but is running into difficulty around the 1,000 level, a mark that it consistently failed to break through convincingly in the past.

"It ran into that (1,000 level) like it hit a brick wall in 2011," said Todd Salamone, vice president of research at Schaeffer's Investment Research. "Another failure at 1,000 would likely mean another failure for the rest of the indices."

Although the index crept about 1,000 on Wednesday, analysts usually look for a sustained move of a least 1 percent above a given level to confirm a breakout.

The S&P SmallCap 600 index rose 0.2 percent. The index's close at 475.28 marks an all-time closing high. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 also rose 0.2 percent.

The broader market erased much of its gains late on Wednesday as investors were cautious before a policy announcement expected from the Federal Reserve on Thursday.

Michelle Clayman, portfolio manager of the Calvert Capital Accumulation Fund in New York, has trimmed back on recent winners - notably in the consumer discretionary sector, such as Ann Inc and Ascena Retail - and added to consumer staples such as Dwight Church that have risen less.

"As stocks have been reaching price targets, we have scooped some money off the table," said Clayman. "Our models still like consumer discretionary stocks but have said take a little money off the table - overweight but not be as overweight."

Shares of Ann Inc added 0.3 percent to $37.99, shares of Ascena rose 0.2 percent to $20.85, while Dwight Church fell 0.6 percent to $54.08.

In company news, shares in MGIC Investment Corp fell 5.7 percent to $1.64. The mortgage insurer said it will delay paying interest due this year on debentures until 2022, at a time when the mortgage insurer is likely to have to add $200 million in capital to its main unit.

AU Optronics Corp rose 1.7 percent to $3.68. Taiwan-based flat panel maker AU Optronics and South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd will supply liquid crystal display (LCD) panels for Apple's yet-to-be-announced small-sized iPad, technology website DigiTimes.com reported.

Coffee Holding Co Inc added 18.5 percent to $8.70. The wholesale coffee roaster and dealer posted a 24 percent rise in third-quarter sales.