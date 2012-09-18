Goldman says global crude stocks likely to keep falling
Feb 22 Goldman Sachs expects global crude oil inventories to keep falling due to production cuts and strong growth in demand, although stocks are likely to rise in the United States.
NEW YORK, Sept 18 Small- and mid-capitalization stocks declined on Tuesday, led by a drop in energy shares as falling oil prices weighed the sector for a second day.
In the energy patch, shares of Forest Oil dropped 2.7 percent to $8.57 while shares of Northern Oil and Gas fell 2.4 percent to $18.57. The S&P mid-cap energy index was down 1.6 percent.
Oil futures fell for a second straight session, weighed down by concerns about lackluster economic growth and indications that OPEC's top producer Saudi Arabia is working to drive down prices. U.S. October crude fell $1.33 to settle at $95.29 a barrel.
Also among the day's top decliners, shares of HNI CORP plunged 15.1 percent to $26.05, a day after the company said its third-quarter adjusted profit would miss its own forecast on lower-than-expected demand in its office supply business.
The S&P MidCap 400 index slipped 0.6 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index dipped 0.1 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 ended down 0.1 percent.
The mid-cap consumer discretionary index also underperformed the broader indexes, ending down 1.2 percent.
Shares of Deckers Outdoor dropped 8.4 percent to $43.95 after StreetInsider.com quoted Sterne Agee & Leach analyst Sam Poser as saying in a note that the company's popular UGG brand's sales are off to a slow start in the fall season.
HENDERSON, Louisiana, Feb 22 When Hope Rosinski's father gave her a six-acre plot in Louisiana more than a decade ago, she was surprised to find oil and gas pipelines crisscrossing the property.
* Asia equities retain upbeat mood from European and US sessions