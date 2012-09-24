NEW YORK, Sept 24 U.S. tire companies gained in New York on Monday even as the broad market dipped after a brokerage made bullish comments on the stocks, saying prices of tires were unlikely to fall much when tariffs on Chinese tire imports expire later this week.

Deutsche Bank on Monday upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber with a "buy" rating and reiterated its "buy" rating on Goodyear Tire & Rubber. Cooper's stock gained 4.5 percent to $20.83 and Goodyear rose 0.4 percent to $12.78.

"In anticipation of expiring tariffs, we have been speaking to manufacturers, dealers and wholesalers," said Deutsche Bank analysts in a research note. "Our findings were encouraging, leaving us more bullish on the outlook for both Cooper Tire and Goodyear Tire than we had been anticipating."

The broader market edged lower as a disappointing forecast from Caterpillar and weak German data increased concerns that global growth may remain sluggish.

The S&P MidCap 400 index fell 0.2 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index lost 0.5 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent.

The Obama administration imposed a one-year special tariff on Chinese tire imports last September because, it said, the cheap imports were causing disruption in the U.S. industry. Those tariffs are now set to expire on Wednesday.

Deutsche Bank says that on a wholesale basis, ex tariffs, Chinese tire manufacturers' prices have dramatically lagged raw material cost inflation, which it places at $15 per tire since August 2009 for the average manufacturer.

"Consequently, we do not see scope for dramatic price declines," the analysts said.

Prior to Monday's move, Cooper's shares had lost 15 percent in five trading session, while Goodyear had lost nearly 6 percent, showing some nervousness on the part of investors in the run-up to the expiration of the tariff.

In other company news, Molycorp Inc fell 10.8 percent to $11.59 as negative economic data out of Europe weighed on the outlook for rare earth products. Rare earth metal and alloy prices have tumbled since a speculative bubble burst last year.

ViVus inc shares fell 9.7 pct to $18.96. Jefferies & Co, Needham & Co and Credit Suisse cut their price target on the company's stock. On Friday, the company said its obesity drug, the first diet pill launched in the United States in over a decade, is unlikely to be recommended by a European regulatory committee.