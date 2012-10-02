Oil ticks up on supply cuts, rising U.S. output caps gains
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
NEW YORK Oct 2 Small- and mid-capitalization stocks were flat to higher o n Tuesday, though shares of RadioShack extended their recent losing streak.
Shares of RadioShack dropped 13.3 percent to $2.02 and have lost more than 20 percent since last Wednesday, when its chief executive stepped down. The electronics retailer also said last Thursday it raised $100 million in a new term loan, carrying an interest rate of 11 percent.
Another of the day's top decliners was Skechers USA, whose shares fell 12.7 percent to $17.78 after Susquehanna Financial Group cut the shoemaker's price target to $18 from $19, citing challenges in earning back shelf space after the fallout from its toning segment.
On the plus side, shares of Comstock Resources gained 3.7 percent to $19.99 after FBR Capital Markets raised the company's price target to $26 from $15.
The S&P MidCap 400 index was up 0.3 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index was down 0.03 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 was up 0.09 percent.
TOKYO, Feb 27 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) said on Monday it has increased the size of its first bond offer since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster by nearly 30 percent, after investors showed strong interest in the debt sale.
LONDON, Feb 24 "Volatility can be neither created nor destroyed, rather it transforms from one form into another," is a pretty fair summary of how the oil market works (with apologies to physicists).