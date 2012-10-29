NEW YORK Oct 29 Cash trading in mid- and small
cap stocks was canceled on Monday as a huge hurricane was
expected to hit the U.S. East Coast later on Monday.
Except for stock index futures, all U.S. stock market
trading was canceled on Monday and possibly Tuesday, the
operator of the New York Stock Exchange said. The Nasdaq also
said its markets would be closed.
Hurricane Sandy, a mammoth storm menacing the East Coast,
took aim at the most densely populated U.S. Northeast coastal
region, forcing hundreds of thousands to seek higher ground,
halting public transport and closing schools, businesses and
government departments.
The storm comes amid continued problems in Europe that have
weighed on sentiment, as Spain hesitates over seeking euro zone
assistance and political turmoil struck Italy.
Despite the closings, a number of companies released results
and other news. Riverbed Technology Inc agreed to buy
Opnet Technologies Inc for about $1 billion.
Burger King Worldwide Inc reported a
better-than-expected profit and raised its dividend.