NEW YORK Oct 29 Cash trading in mid- and small cap stocks was canceled on Monday as a huge hurricane was expected to hit the U.S. East Coast later on Monday.

Except for stock index futures, all U.S. stock market trading was canceled on Monday and possibly Tuesday, the operator of the New York Stock Exchange said. The Nasdaq also said its markets would be closed.

Hurricane Sandy, a mammoth storm menacing the East Coast, took aim at the most densely populated U.S. Northeast coastal region, forcing hundreds of thousands to seek higher ground, halting public transport and closing schools, businesses and government departments.

The storm comes amid continued problems in Europe that have weighed on sentiment, as Spain hesitates over seeking euro zone assistance and political turmoil struck Italy.

Despite the closings, a number of companies released results and other news. Riverbed Technology Inc agreed to buy Opnet Technologies Inc for about $1 billion.

Burger King Worldwide Inc reported a better-than-expected profit and raised its dividend.