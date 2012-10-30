Nokia goes back to the future with 49 euro feature phone
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb 26 Nokia's newly revitalised phone business went back to the future on Sunday, re-introducing a brightly coloured version of the best-selling phone of 2000.
NEW YORK Oct 30 Cash trading in mid- and small cap stocks was canceled on Tuesday after major storm Sandy hit the U.S. East Coast.
Except for stock index futures, all U.S. stock market trading was canceled on Monday and Tuesday, the operator of the New York Stock Exchange said, but the markets are expected to reopen on Wednesday.
Sandy, a mammoth storm menacing the East Coast, hit the most densely populated U.S. Northeast coastal region, killing at least 30, halting public transport and closing schools, businesses and government departments.
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb 26 Nokia's newly revitalised phone business went back to the future on Sunday, re-introducing a brightly coloured version of the best-selling phone of 2000.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for higher speed 4G network equipment starting to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday as he announced a series of contracts with telecom operators.