NEW YORK Oct 31 Mid- and small-cap stocks were
higher on Wednesday in the first day of trading after major
storm Sandy hit the U.S. East Coast.
Trading was volatile, with above-average volume.
Consumer discretionary stocks were among the leaders of the
day, with mid-cap shares up 1.8 percent and the
small-cap equivalent gaining nearly 1 percent.
Telecom shares were weak, with the sector falling sharply
because of the costs of clean-up and associated overtime.
General Communications dropped 5.1 percent to $8.66
while Lumos Networks sank 2.6 percent to $7.75.
The S&P MidCap 400 index rose 0.2 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index added 0.4 percent. The benchmark
S&P 500 was down 0.1 percent.
Many of the most active stocks were in sectors directly
impacted by the storm.
Generac, which makes generators, rose 19 percent to
$33.77 while Clean Harbors, a waste management company,
surged 18 percent to $58.42.