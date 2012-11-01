NEW YORK Nov 1 Mid- and small-cap stocks
advanced on Thursday after both weekly jobless claims and data
on growth in private-sector jobs indicated improving labor
market conditions a day before the government's closely watched
monthly jobs report.
Strong same-store sales data from retailers also added to
the perception that conditions were improving.
Cyclical sectors were the strongest on the day, as the data
indicated improving economic growth. Material and consumer
discretionary names were strong for both small and mid-cap
stocks.
Trading was volatile in the aftermath of the massive storm
Sandy in the U.S. Northeast, which forced a historic two-day
market closure at the beginning of the week. Many market
participants remained unable to get to their offices or work
from home because of power outages and lack of public
transportation.
Mid-cap consumer discretionary stocks gained 2.5
percent while small-caps were up 1.3 percent. The group
was help by some strong same-store sales data, including from
Aeropostale, which climbed 9 percent to $13.02 and
Chico's FAS, up 4.4 percent at $19.41.
Telecom shares were weak for a second straight day, with the
sector falling sharply because of the costs of cleaning up from
the storm and associated overtime. General Communications
dropped 3.9 percent to $8.40 while Lumos Networks
sank 0.9 percent to $7.80.
The S&P MidCap 400 index rose 22 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index added 0.6 percent, with gains
limited by the weakness in telecom shares. The benchmark S&P 500
rose 0.9 percent.