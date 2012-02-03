NEW YORK Feb 3 Small- and mid-capitalization stocks jumped on Friday, driving the S&P small-cap index to an all-time high close, as jobs data helped fuel the view that U.S. economic growth is picking up.

The S&P MidCap 400 index rose 1.6 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index jumped 2.1 percent, closing at an all-time high. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 ended up 1.5 percent.

Nonfarm payrolls jumped 243,000, the Labor Department said on Friday, as factory jobs grew by the most in a year. The jobless rate fell to 8.3 percent - the lowest since February 2009 - from 8.5 percent in December.

"Obviously, the jobs data is going to create additional positive momentum both in securities markets but more meaningfully in the underlying economy," said Natalie Trunow, chief investment officer of equities at Calvert Investment Management in Bethesda, Maryland, which has about $13 billion in assets.

Staffing shares jumped on the employment report. Shares of Kelly Services were up 6.7 percent at $15.01 and shares of Manpower Group were up 5.2 percent at $46.82.

"The risk-aversion profile of investors has changed a bit in that they went from a general consensus expectation for a double-dip only a few months ago to now a more sustained economic recovery," she said.

Smaller-cap shares have benefited from the growing hopes that momentum is picking up for the U.S. economy, she said, but also the view that export-driven emerging markets could be hit hard by a European recession.

"For high-beta investments, I would look more to U.S. small caps. They have really picked up some steam recently."

The S&P small-cap index is up 11.7 percent for the year so far, while the S&P 500 index is up 6.9 percent.

The S&P mid-cap index is up 10.5 percent for the year so far.

Among the day's biggest gainers, shares of Trimble Navigation surged 5.6 percent to $50.83 after it reported better-than-expected quarterly results and forecast a first-quarter profit well above estimates. (Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Andrew Hay)