NEW YORK Feb 7 Mid- and small-cap stocks
were little changed on Wednesday as European Central Bank
policymakers remained split on a Greek debt deal, dashing hopes
that talks were drawing to a conclusion.
A deal needs to be struck in debt talks before March, when
Athens must repay 14.5 billion euros of maturing debt, otherwise
a messy default could occur and cause havoc in the financial
markets.
Corporate earnings in the U.S., which have often offset
concerning news out of Europe, were mixed on Wednesday, further
denting investor sentiment.
Opnet Technologies Inc fell almost 15 percent to
$32.50 after the network management software maker posted a
third-quarter profit that missed analysts' estimates and
forecast fourth quarter largely below expectations.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp shares also
fell 2.2 percent to $70.45 after the IT services provider's
fourth-quarter revenue missed estimates for the first time in
more than two years, and the company forecast
weaker-than-expected first-quarter sales.
Silicon Graphics International Corp shares plunged
23 percent to $11.12 after the company's quarterly results
flagged worries of margin erosion and the maker of servers and
high-end computers said it would restructure its operations in
Europe to clamp down on costs.
But Computer Sciences Corp shares rose 18.3 percent
to $31.32 after the company posted third-quarter adjusted
earnings above analysts' estimate.
The S&P MidCap 400 index gained 0.1 percent and S&P
SmallCap 600 index was also up 0.1 percent. In
comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent.
