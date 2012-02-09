NEW YORK Feb 9 Shares of Diamond Foods Inc plunged to a record low on Thursday, pressuring small cap stocks and offsetting news that Greece had reached a deal to secure a bailout package.

Trading volume on Diamond Foods also hit a new high at around 28 million shares on Thursday, versus its 20-day average of about 2.1 million shares.

The stock price slipped 36 percent to $23.65 after hitting its all-time low of $21.44.

Late on Wednesday, Diamond Foods said the company has removed top management after a probe by its audit committee found that the maker of Emerald nuts, Kettle Chips and Pop Secret popcorn improperly accounted for payments to walnut growers. Shares fell 40 percent in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Michael Mendes and Chief Financial Officer Steve Neil have been placed on administrative leave.

The result of the investigation and the sharp decline in share prices have thrown into doubt the company's deal to buy the Pringles potato chip business from Procter & Gamble Co. , which was to be paid for with Diamond shares.

But news that Greece had reached a deal to secure a bailout kept some risk appetite alive in the market, slightly lifting mid-cap stocks.

Leaders from major Greek parties agreed on reforms and austerity measures needed in exchange for a new bailout package to avoid a chaotic default.

The S&P MidCap 400 index gained 0.2 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index lost 0.3 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent. (Reporting By Angela Moon; Editing by Kenneth Barry)