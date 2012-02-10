NEW YORK Feb 10 Mid- and smallcap stocks fell on Friday as Greek talks on a financial bailout hit another stumbling block, putting smaller names on track for their first weekly decline in the past six.

Both the S&P MidCap and SmallCap indexes were on track for their biggest decline since late December after the Greece deal stalled. The fiscally troubled nation needs the bailout in order to sidestep a chaotic default and a deal was thought to be agreed upon Thursday.

But workers in Greece went on strike to oppose fiscal reform measures requested by the European Union and International Monetary Fund. Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said the nation needs to reach a decision within days on accepting the terms of a bailout.

"The bottom line is the problem that Europe is facing hasn't been resolved and ultimately to resolve it what you essentially have to do is make the periphery countries competitive," said Shawn Hackett, president at Hackett Advisors in Boynton Beach, Florida.

"The only way they can become competitive is they have to leave the euro - absent that, it's basically extend and pretend."

The S&P MidCap 400 index lost 0.9 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index dropped 1.1 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 shed 0.8 percent.

Midcap Gardner Denver Inc tumbled 9.1 percent to $72.65 after the manufacturer of compressors and vacuum products for industrial applications, posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit but remained cautious about its industrial products business in 2012 due to slower growth in Europe.

Smallcap True Religion Apparel Inc plunged 25.1 percent to $27.57 after the premium denim maker posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by a drop in revenue at its wholesale segment.

After the close on Thursday, S&P said CBOE Holdings Inc will replace Temple-Inland Inc in the S&P MidCap 400 index after the close of trading on a date to be announced. In addition, Akorn Inc will replace Blue Coat Systems Inc in the S&P SmallCap 600 index after the close of trading on February 13 and ViewPoint Financial Group Inc will replace SonoSite Inc in the S&P SmallCap 600 index after the close of trading on February 15.

CBOE shares climbed 5.7 percent to $27.98 and Akorn gained 2.43 percent to $12.24. ViewPoint shares advanced 3.2 percent to $14.55. (Reporting By Chuck Mikolajczak)