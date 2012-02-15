NEW YORK Feb 15 Small and mid-capitalization stocks fell on Wednesday as mixed data on the U.S. economy and news of a possible delay in Greece's bailout kept investors at bay.

Cyclical sectors such as industrials and materials were among the biggest losers. The groups, which are more sensitive to economic growth prospects, have outperformed in recent months, leading some investors to believe they were overbought.

Telecom and health-care, which are both are considered defensive plays, were among strongest sectors.

"There have been a lot of factors lining up for a pullback, and now that markets are coming down investors are staying in defensive areas," said Michael Matousek, senior trader at U.S. Global Investors Inc, which manages about $3 billion in San Antonio, Texas.

Small-cap industrial names fell 0.9 percent, while the mid-cap equivalent lost 0.6 percent. Telecom and health care were the only positive sectors among small-cap name.

Early gains were dented after European Union sources said finance officials were examining ways of delaying parts or even all of a second bailout for Greece, while still avoiding a disorderly default. The new rekindled fears about the region's debt crisis.

U.S. industrial production was unexpectedly flat in January, according to Federal Reserve data, even as a second straight month of gains in manufacturing pointed to underlying strength in the economy.

Mid-cap energy shares were the day's strongest performers, rising 1.6 percent. Cimarex Energy gained 12 percent to $77.17 on heavy volume after it reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat expectations and forecast higher output for the year.

The S&P MidCap 400 index was flat, helped by the strength in energy, while the S&P SmallCap 600 index lost 0.3 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.2 percent.

The smaller-cap indexes have outperformed the larger-cap S&P 500 since the start of the year. The mid-cap index is up 10.8 percent year-to-date, and the small-cap index is up 9.3 percent, while the S&P 500 is up 7.2 percent in the same period. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Leslie Adler)