NEW YORK Feb 28 Cyclical industries in
the small and mid-capitalization space rose on
Tuesday as some data reinforced the view that the U.S.
economy would continue to improve.
Shares were broadly flat, weighed by weakness in defensive
names, as investors found little reason to buy aggressively and
extend recent gains.
Small-cap stocks are up 10.6 percent so far this year while
mid-caps are up about 12 percent, with their nearly
uninterrupted gains prompting some investors to call for a
pullback. The S&P 500 is up 9 percent.
U.S. consumer confidence rose more than expected in February
to hit a one-year high, according to an industry survey. The
reading is key because consumer spending accounts for roughly
two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.
"Any news like this will give investors a reason to buy, but
after the gains we've had we need something bigger to get people
to really start buying," said Michael Matousek, senior trader at
U.S. Global Investors Inc. in San Antonio, Texas, which manages
about $3 billion.
Matousek said a pullback in stocks is likely, although many
traders would use a dip as an occasion to buy.
The S&P MidCap 400 index dipped 0.1 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index was flat. The benchmark S&P 500
rose 0.3 percent.
Among mid-cap sectors, consumer discretionary led,
gaining 0.4 percent, followed by information technology
, up 0.3 percent. The weakest groups were utilities
, which fell 1 percent, and telecom, down 0.5
percent. Both utilities and telecom stocks are considered
defensive.
Among the most active consumer discretionary names,
electro-optical products maker Gentex Corp gained 6
percent to $28.02 while Office Depot surged 16.5 percent
to $3.52 after reporting better-than-expected results.
Great Plains Energy Inc was one of the biggest
utility drags, falling 2.9 percent to $20.07 a day after
reporting fourth-quarter results.
Also in company news, Domino's Pizza Inc surged 12
percent to $37.55 after posting forecast-beating results. The
company also said it plans to refinance its existing securitized
debt, a process that may include a special dividend for
shareholders and more stock buybacks.
Apollo Group, the largest for-profit college in the
United States, slumped 12 percent to $45.13 after it said it
expects to sign up fewer new students in the second quarter.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Leslie Adler)