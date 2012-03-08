By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, March 8 Small- and mid-capitalization stocks climbed on Thursday, helped by a strong forecast from retailer Hot Topic that added to optimism about earnings growth for smaller companies.

The gains also helped to cut into losses for the week, with the S&P 400 and 600 both now nearly flat for the week, and the market looking less likely headed for a correction that many strategists have been predicting.

"Companies are pretty reasonably valued here so I'm very comfortable with that. Everyone is looking for a correction here (which) just tells me we're ... going to have another leg up," Scott Billeaudeau, portfolio manager, Fifth Third Asset Management in Minneapolis.

The S&P 400 has gained 25 percent since the start of October, but the index ended last year down 3.1 percent. The S&P 500 ended 2011 virtually unchanged.

Shares of Hot Topic Inc rose to a three-year high and were among the session's top percentage gainers after the teen apparel retailer forecast first-quarter profits above market estimates. Its shares shot up 10.7 percent to $9.73.

Earnings performance of smaller-cap companies has been much better received by investors than the performance of larger-cap names. The percentage of S&P 500 companies exceeding analysts' earnings expectations is down sharply from recent quarters, while that percentage has remained stable for the S&P 400 and 600.

Shares of Ciena, up 4.4 percent at $14.63, also were among top percentage gainers after Stifel and other brokerages raised their ratings on the stock. The company earlier this week said it sees a stronger second half of the year on increased demand.

The S&P MidCap 400 index was up 1.13 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index was up 0.91 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 was up 0.91 percent.

But shares of Kirkland's dropped 5.1 percent to $15.95 after the company reported results.

Among other declining shares, Men's Wearhouse was down 1.5 percent at $39.58 after it reported quarterly revenue that missed analysts' expectations and forecast lower-than-expected sales for the current quarter. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, Editing by Gary Crosse)