NEW YORK, March 26 Midcap and smallcap stocks rose o n Monday in a broad advance after U .S. F ederal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke indicated the central bank will keep its policy of extremely low interest rates intact.

Bernanke said the domestic economy will need to grow at a more rapid pace in order for the unemployment rate to decline even further, which can be supported by the current policies of the central bank.

"When he spoke, that just gave people the confidence since he said he felt it was necessary to keep the 'steady as you go' approach," said Edward Hemmelgarn, chief investment officer of Shaker Investments in Cleveland.

"They are going to keep on going with this accommodative monetary policy, and if so, why would you not want to put your money into equities?"

The S&P MidCap 400 index climbed 1 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index advanced 1.6 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 gained 0.9 percent.

The S&P MidCap index reached a fresh all-time high, while the Russell 2000 climbed to its highest level since July 13.

Gains were spread across the board, with each of the 10 major S&P sectors among smallcaps and midcaps higher.

Midcap stock WellCare Health Plans Inc climbed 4.8 percent to $68.56 after the health insurer said a $137.5 million deal to settle a whistleblower suit became effective, resolving investigations by the U.S. Justice Department and the states of Florida and Connecticut.

Fellow midcap Polycom Inc gained 3.7 percent to $20.08 after UBS raised its rating on the stock to "buy" from "neutral."

Among smallcaps, PolyOne Corp jumped 6.5 percent to $14.50 after Wells Fargo boosted its rating on the specialized polymer materials company to "outperform" from "market perform." (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)