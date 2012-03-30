By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, March 30 Mid- and small-cap stocks
edged higher on Friday, on track to end a strong quarter with
mild gains, though many investors forecast a pullback in the
near term.
Energy shares were among the day's gainers, climbing
alongside a 0.6 percent rise in crude oil, while healthcare
names rose as the U.S. Supreme Court continued to debate
President Barack Obama's healthcare reform law.
Mid-cap shares have climbed 13 percent so far this quarter
while small-caps are up 12 percent, along with the S&P 500. The
size of the gains have some market participants calling for a
consolidation. Mixed data, with a weak read on manufacturing
activity offset by a stronger-than-expected showing in consumer
sentiment, added to the market's lack of direction.
"After this kind of move people are going to be a little
cautious looking ahead," said Jim Awad, managing director at
Zephyr Management in New York. "While the bull market won't end,
it is possible we could have some kind of correction."
Crude oil rose on the confidence data and a weak dollar,
sending mid-cap energy shares up 0.8 percent. Among the
most active names, Bill Barrett gained 3.2 percent to
$26.13 and Energen Corp was up 2.2 percent to $49.24.
The Supreme Court continued to deliberate over the fate of
the 2010 healthcare reform law. While the justices are expected
to rule by late June, Awad said that "any rumor, innuendo or
leak as to the judgment will help the sector. If any part is
overturned, we could see a pop of 10 percent."
Mid-cap health care names rose 0.7 percent.
Amerigroup rose 2.8 percent to $67.46 and Wellcare
Health was up 3.3 percent to $72.93.
The S&P MidCap 400 index rose 0.3 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index added 0.2 percent. In comparison,
the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent.
In company news, Finish Line Inc plunged 14 percent
to $21.84 after the company forecast a steep drop in its
first-quarter earnings, with higher occupancy costs hurting
margins.
