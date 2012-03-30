NEW YORK, March 30 Mid- and small-cap stocks edged higher on Friday, on track to end a strong quarter with mild gains, though many investors forecast a pullback in the near term.

Energy shares were among the day's gainers, climbing alongside a 0.6 percent rise in crude oil, while healthcare names rose as the U.S. Supreme Court continued to debate President Barack Obama's healthcare reform law.

Mid-cap shares have climbed 13 percent so far this quarter while small-caps are up 12 percent, along with the S&P 500. The size of the gains have some market participants calling for a consolidation. Mixed data, with a weak read on manufacturing activity offset by a stronger-than-expected showing in consumer sentiment, added to the market's lack of direction.

"After this kind of move people are going to be a little cautious looking ahead," said Jim Awad, managing director at Zephyr Management in New York. "While the bull market won't end, it is possible we could have some kind of correction."

Crude oil rose on the confidence data and a weak dollar, sending mid-cap energy shares up 0.8 percent. Among the most active names, Bill Barrett gained 3.2 percent to $26.13 and Energen Corp was up 2.2 percent to $49.24.

The Supreme Court continued to deliberate over the fate of the 2010 healthcare reform law. While the justices are expected to rule by late June, Awad said that "any rumor, innuendo or leak as to the judgment will help the sector. If any part is overturned, we could see a pop of 10 percent."

Mid-cap health care names rose 0.7 percent. Amerigroup rose 2.8 percent to $67.46 and Wellcare Health was up 3.3 percent to $72.93.

The S&P MidCap 400 index rose 0.3 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index added 0.2 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent.

In company news, Finish Line Inc plunged 14 percent to $21.84 after the company forecast a steep drop in its first-quarter earnings, with higher occupancy costs hurting margins.