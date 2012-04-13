NEW YORK, April 13 Mid-cap stocks closed their
worst week this year with another slide on Friday at a time when
markets have started to trade in tandem with each other again as
worries grow over the euro zone and the global growth outlook.
The cost of insuring Spanish debt against default hit 500
basis points for the first time on Friday. Investors are
concerned that widening yields on government debt could spark a
default and a banking crisis, driving the price of credit
default swaps higher.
"I believe we will remain headline sensitive and thus, we
are susceptible to erratic and wide-ranging markets," said Andre
Bakhos, director of market analytics at Lek Securities in New
York in a research note.
The S&P MidCap 400 index fell 1.3 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index lost 1.4 percent. In comparison,
the benchmark S&P 500 fell 1.3 percent.
The mid-cap index was down 2 percent on the week, its
biggest weekly decline since December. The small-cap index lost
2.5 percent. It was the biggest decline for that index since the
first week of April.
Adding to concerns were slowing growth in China. The annual
rate of GDP growth in the first quarter slowed to 8.1 percent
from 8.9 percent in the previous three months, the National
Bureau of Statistics said.
That was below the 8.3 percent consensus forecast of
economists polled by Reuters.
Coinstar inc rose 7.3 percent to $65.78. The
company raised its first-quarter revenue outlook on Thursday
citing stronger-than-anticipated consumer demand at its Redbox
unit.
Shares of the women's clothing retailer Talbots Inc
fell 14.7 percent to $2.67 after it forecast lower-than-expected
first-quarter revenue.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by James Dalgleish)