NEW YORK, April 16 Shares of mid-and smallcap
stocks rose on Monday, led by a doubling in the shares of
Endocyte after it reached a cancer drug deal with Merck.
Endocyte Inc said Merck & Co Inc had
acquired the development and marketing rights of its
experimental cancer drug the latest in the string of licensing
deals by Merck, the No. 2 U.S. drugmaker, to beef up its cancer
drug pipeline.
Shares of Endocyte, which had a market capitalization of
about $136.18 million before the deal, rose 101 percent to close
at $7.62, after earlier rising as high as $8.20. It was the
biggest percentage gainer on the Nasdaq.
Endocyte, which is responsible for a majority of the funding
and completion of a late-stage ovarian cancer trial of the drug,
will receive $120 million in cash and up to $880 million in
milestone payments.
In other stocks, shares of Edelman Financial Group Inc
jumped 41 percent to $8.74 after the wealth management
company said Lee Equity Partners LLC had offered to take the
company private in a deal valued at about $258 million.
The S&P MidCap 400 index rose 0.1 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index gained 0.4 percent. In comparison,
the benchmark S&P 500 closed down 0.1 percent.
